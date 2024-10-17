WaFd: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $61.1 million. The bank,…

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $390 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $188.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $721.5 million.

