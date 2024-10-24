Wabash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $330.2 million…

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $330.2 million in its third quarter.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $7.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $464 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $1.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.95 billion.

