W.W. Grainger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $486 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $9.87 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.98 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.65 to $39.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.1 billion to $17.3 billion.

