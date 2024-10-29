Visa: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.32…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $9.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.51 billion.

