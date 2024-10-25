Virtus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $5.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.81 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $227 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $205.1 million.

