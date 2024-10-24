Virtu Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $60…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $60 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $706.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $388 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.3 million.

