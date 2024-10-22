Vicor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.6 million in…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VICR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VICR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.