Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $238.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million for the fiscal second quarter.

