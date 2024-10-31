Veren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veren Inc. (VRN) on Thursday reported profit of $203.2 million in its…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veren Inc. (VRN) on Thursday reported profit of $203.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $813.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $674.3 million.

