Veralto: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $219 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 86 cents to 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.44 to $3.48 per share.

