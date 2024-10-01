Vegetarian Meals at 11 Popular Fast-Food Restaurants

If you’re looking to eat more plant-based foods — opting for vegetarian menu choices is one way to do so.…

If you’re looking to eat more plant-based foods — opting for vegetarian menu choices is one way to do so. It’s also a fabulous way to take in more veggies, fruit, whole grains and plant-based proteins. Oftentimes, however, it’s tough to find vegetarian options at fast food chains and restaurants as they tend to be hidden among a variety of animal-based options (think burgers or chicken joints).

Below you’ll find vegetarian options found at 11 popular fast food establishments.

Vegetarian Meal Options at 11 Fast-Food Chains

Taco Bell

Famous for its Mexican-inspired menu, Taco Bell offers many meat-free options. It offers “Veggie Cravings,” which are menu options that are vegetarian friendly. Some of the options available include the Veggie Bowl, Bean Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Black Bean Chalupa Extreme, Black Bean Crunchwrap Extreme, Veggie Mexican Pizza, Cheese Quesadilla, Cheesy Roll Up, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Chips and Guacamole, and Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Some of its offering are also vegan, such as the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and the Bean Burrito. For some other options, ordering vegan requires just a few swaps. Ask for beans in place of beef, and remember to forgo cheese and sour cream.

It’s one of the few restaurants that has an American Vegetarian Association-certified menu.

McDonald’s

There are only a few vegetarian options at McDonald’s, including the Filet-O-Fish made with Alaskan pollock and American cheese, topped with tartar sauce served on a bun. Apple slices are also available as a vegetarian side.

The company recently got rid of its McVeggie Burger due to low demand. And if you’re vegan, keep in mind that the fries and hash browns at McDonald’s contain a “natural beef flavoring.”

Burger King

There are a few more options at BK compared to McDonald’s when it comes to vegetarian food. In fact, Burger King was one of the first national chains to add the plant-based Impossible Burger (soy protein-based) to its menu. Burger King offers the Impossible Whopper and Big Fish, both of which can be ordered vegan without the mayonnaise. Vegetarian side options include fries (which are also vegan), onion rings, mozzarella fries and applesauce. Some select locations are testing out veggie nuggets and plant-based chicken sandwiches.

If you have a sweet tooth, the egg-free French toast dippers will satisfy.

Noodles & Co

If you’re looking for vegetarian options, this noodle quick service restaurant has you covered. Some of the many options include Crispy Jalapeno Mac, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Spaghetti with Marinara, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pasta Fresca, 3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto and Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni. It also offers noodles made from zucchini to further increase your plant-based eating.

Noodles & Co makes it easy to identify vegetarian options by placing a two-leaf symbol to indicate vegetarian options available.

Panera Bread

This fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian and vegan options. Sandwiches include the Toasted Garden Caprese — made with mozzarella, tomato, basil and lettuce topped with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic aioli on ciabatta — and the Mediterranean Veggie sandwich made with piquant peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, emerald greens, tomatoes, red onions and cilantro-jalapeno hummus on tomato-basil bread.

Vegetarian salads include Mediterranean Greens with Grains and Greek Salad. For soups, there’s Creamy Tomato Soup.

Au Bon Pain

This quick service establishment has a handful of vegetarian options indicated by a green circle around the letter “V.” Some of these options include Mediterranean Salad, Chipotle Black Bean Burger with Avocado, Caprese Sandwich and Mediterranean Wrap. If you’re a vegetarian who includes fish and eggs, you’ll find egg and salmon options for breakfast and the Spicy Tuna Melt.

There are also numerous vegetarian soup options, such as the Garden Vegetable and Tomato Basil Bisque. Some of its seasonal soups are also made with vegetarian ingredients.

Carl’s Jr

Looking for a plant-based sandwich? One option is Carl Jr’s Fried Zucchini Star, which is a crispy fried zucchini sandwich topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, special sauce and mayo on a seeded bun for 600 calories. And while they should be eaten in moderation, the waffle fries are vegan.

CAVA

At this Mediterranean fast food restaurant you can build your own salad bowl with a variety of veggie options without meat. It also offers a wide range of vegan options. Most of CAVA’s dressings, spreads and toppings are free of animal-derived ingredients.

Del Taco

This Mexican- style food joint has several vegetarian options such as the Cheddar Quesadillas, Crunchtada Tostada, Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco, Bean and Cheese Burritos, and an 8 Layer Veggie Burrito.

White Castle

A few vegetarian options are available at this popular burger joint, including Panko Breaded Fish Slider and the Impossible Slider.

Panda Express

This fast-casual Chinese restaurant offers numerous vegetarian and vegan meal options. The spring rolls at Panda Express are vegan. Other vegan menu options include Super Greens, which is made from a healthful medley of broccoli, kale and cabbage, and can be ordered as a main or side dish. And some locations offer Eggplant Tofu, which consists of lightly browned tofu, eggplant and red bell peppers tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Just keep in mind, though, that all Panda Express dishes are cooked in shared woks, so your meal may have come in contact with animal products.

