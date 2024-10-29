Varonis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $167 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 26 cents to 27 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $554.4 million to $559.4 million.

