Valmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $83.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $4.11.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.
The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $16.50 to $17.30 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.