Valmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $83.1 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $83.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $4.11.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $16.50 to $17.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.