Valero Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $364 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.14.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $32.88 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.04 billion.

