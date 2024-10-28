V.F.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $52.2 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $52.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, V.F. said it expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.