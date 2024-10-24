UPS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.54 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.54 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.25 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.26 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $91.1 billion.

