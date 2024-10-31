UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|11.25
|.21
|8.19
|+7.88
|+2541.9
|2SableOffshwt
|17.10
|1.79
|11.38
|+9.45
|+489.6
|3NuScalePwr
|22.75
|1.88
|19.14
|+15.85
|+481.8
|4CarvanaA
|259.39
|40.21
|247.31+194.37
|+367.2
|5EmergentBio
|15.10
|1.42
|9.06
|+6.66
|+277.5
|6LumenTech
|7.83
|.97
|6.39
|+4.56
|+249.2
|7VistraEnrn
|35
|143.87
|37.77
|124.96
|+86.44
|+224.4
|8Sweetgreen
|40.20
|9.66
|36.10
|+24.80
|+219.5
|9ZetaGlbHl
|34.14
|7.84
|27.68
|+18.86
|+213.8
|10CAVAGrp
|141.25
|39.05
|133.56
|+90.58
|+210.7
|11HyliionHld
|2.73
|.80
|2.39
|+1.58
|+193.6
|12PerimtrSol
|33
|13.84
|3.88
|13.28
|+8.68
|+188.7
|13akaBrndsH
|33.73
|7.09
|22.99
|+14.94
|+185.6
|14TutorPerini
|30.99
|7.83
|25.92
|+16.82
|+184.8
|15GatosSilvr
|20.31
|5.42
|18.55
|+12.01
|+183.6
|16Argan
|41
|138.00
|43.44
|132.04
|+85.25
|+182.2
|17BancoMacro
|6
|82.16
|24.41
|78.23
|+49.53
|+172.6
|18SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|26.31
|+16.65
|+172.4
|19Dingdong
|4.19
|1.07
|4.00
|+2.50
|+166.7
|20BBVAArgnt
|14.45
|7.05
|13.77
|+8.41
|+156.9
|21EndeavSilvg
|5.67
|1.42
|5.04
|+3.07
|+155.8
|22GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|23HippoHldg
|25.49
|7.75
|22.17
|+13.05
|+143.1
|24PalantirTc
|45.14
|15.66
|41.56
|+24.39
|+142.1
|25ZIMIntgShip
|26.20
|9.08
|23.79
|+13.92
|+141.0
|26RushStr
|11.59
|3.56
|10.82
|+6.33
|+141.0
|27CangInc
|2.66
|.96
|2.44
|+1.42
|+139.2
|28Brinker
|30
|107.15
|37.25
|102.71
|+59.53
|+137.9
|29SeaLtd
|101.93
|34.35
|94.05
|+53.55
|+132.2
|30VertivHldg
|116.41
|44.31
|109.29
|+61.26
|+127.5
|31ProUltSemi
|170.13
|48.17
|123.81
|+69.39
|+127.5
|32TexPacLands
|
|62
|1174.10
|467.62
|1166.00+651.84
|+126.8
|33Valhi
|38.41
|12.12
|34.05
|+18.86
|+124.2
|34GpoSuprviell
|8
|9.40
|3.33
|9.10
|+5.04
|+124.1
|35IAMGoldg
|6.37
|2.23
|5.54
|+3.01
|+119.0
|36LufaxHoldg
|4.15
|.85
|2.68
|+1.44
|+116.1
|37GEVernovan
|303.71
|119.00
|301.66+161.66
|+115.5
|38Coherent
|106.50
|40.12
|92.44
|+48.91
|+112.4
|39HimsHersHl
|25.74
|8.09
|18.83
|+9.93
|+111.6
|40CarpenterTch
|69
|166.67
|58.87
|149.50
|+78.70
|+111.2
|41Cinemark
|53
|31.09
|13.19
|29.75
|+15.66
|+111.1
|42EMCORGp
|39
|456.76
|209.31
|446.07+230.64
|+107.1
|43TenetHlthcre
|36
|171.20
|73.21
|155.02
|+79.45
|+105.1
|44SpotifyTch
|397.20
|185.37
|385.10+197.19
|+104.9
|45GannettCo
|5.93
|1.95
|4.69
|+2.39
|+103.9
|46PhxNwMed
|4.15
|1.20
|2.77
|+1.41
|+103.7
|47AmHlthcaren
|27.21
|12.63
|26.60
|+13.38
|+101.2
|48TorEcofn3wt
|.22
|.04
|.18
|+.09
|+100.0
|49PropGuruGp
|6.65
|3.59
|6.63
|+3.29
|+
|98.5
|50CoeurMining
|7.72
|2.42
|6.44
|+3.18
|+
|97.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.01
|.02
|—
|.35
|—
|94.6
|2GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.01
|.01
|—
|.10
|—
|94.3
|3B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|9.30—139.70
|—
|93.8
|4PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|.56
|.73
|—10.17
|—
|93.3
|5FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|91.3
|6Holleywt
|.55
|.05
|.05
|—
|.50
|—
|90.7
|7StemInc
|3.100
|.30
|.38
|—
|3.50
|—
|90.3
|8GinkgoBiors
|68.80
|5.26
|7.62
|—59.98
|—
|88.7
|9SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|10MetaData
|6.90
|.55
|.61
|—
|4.26
|—
|87.5
|11MultiPlan
|1.46
|.17
|.19
|—
|1.25
|—
|86.9
|12Chegg
|11.47
|1.48
|1.60
|—
|9.76
|—
|85.9
|13SpiritAirl
|16.85
|1.40
|2.40
|—13.99
|—
|85.4
|14SOSLtd
|5.27
|.50
|.75
|—
|3.85
|—
|83.7
|15Express
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|16AllurionTc
|3.95
|.55
|.71
|—
|3.03
|—
|80.9
|17BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.02
|—
|.08
|—
|80.0
|18SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.08
|1.25
|—
|4.91
|—
|79.7
|19agilonhlth
|13.28
|2.36
|2.55
|—10.00
|—
|79.7
|20SESAIwt
|.19
|.02
|.04
|—
|.14
|—
|79.2
|21GCTSemic
|13.76
|2.26
|2.31
|—
|8.25
|—
|78.1
|22NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|23BeyondInc
|37.10
|6.06
|6.41
|—21.28
|—
|76.9
|24CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|25BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|26AmpriusTch
|5.29
|.61
|1.35
|—
|3.94
|—
|74.5
|27NevroCorp
|21.74
|4.38
|5.51
|—16.01
|—
|74.4
|28SESAI
|1.92
|.47
|.47
|—
|1.36
|—
|74.2
|29ProNatGass
|40.70
|7.42
|7.47
|—20.97
|—
|73.7
|30NerdyA
|3.60
|.73
|.90
|—
|2.53
|—
|73.6
|31Medifast
|2
|70.58
|17.07
|18.38
|—48.84
|—
|72.7
|32VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|33ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|34AshfordHT
|2.08
|.52
|.56
|—
|1.38
|—
|71.3
|35OfferpadSl
|10.22
|2.57
|3.01
|—
|7.24
|—
|70.6
|36SiteCentrsrs
|10
|64.44
|15.89
|15.95
|—38.32
|—
|70.6
|37RCFAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.02
|—
|.04
|—
|70.0
|38AzulSA
|4
|9.44
|2.02
|2.91
|—
|6.78
|—
|70.0
|39PSQHldngwt
|1.20
|.16
|.25
|—
|.57
|—
|69.5
|40Wolfspeed
|43
|44.77
|7.28
|13.31
|—30.20
|—
|69.4
|41NuSkinEnt
|34
|20.75
|5.95
|6.19
|—13.23
|—
|68.1
|42DanimerSc
|4
|.70
|.29
|.33
|—
|.69
|—
|67.9
|43DirxMexBll
|37.44
|11.66
|12.01
|—23.07
|—
|65.8
|44LionElectric
|61
|1.99
|.53
|.61
|—
|1.16
|—
|65.5
|45Stoneridge
|19.67
|6.76
|6.99
|—12.58
|—
|64.3
|46NineEnrgySv
|3.26
|.75
|.96
|—
|1.72
|—
|64.2
|47Coursera
|20.73
|6.29
|6.95
|—12.42
|—
|64.1
|48SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|1.03
|—
|1.80
|—
|63.6
|49NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|50Eventbrite
|9.20
|2.51
|3.20
|—
|5.16
|—
|61.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.