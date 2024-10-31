Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 11.25 .21 8.19 +7.88 +2541.9
2SableOffshwt 17.10 1.79 11.38 +9.45 +489.6
3NuScalePwr 22.75 1.88 19.14 +15.85 +481.8
4CarvanaA 259.39 40.21 247.31+194.37 +367.2
5EmergentBio 15.10 1.42 9.06 +6.66 +277.5
6LumenTech 7.83 .97 6.39 +4.56 +249.2
7VistraEnrn 35 143.87 37.77 124.96 +86.44 +224.4
8Sweetgreen 40.20 9.66 36.10 +24.80 +219.5
9ZetaGlbHl 34.14 7.84 27.68 +18.86 +213.8
10CAVAGrp 141.25 39.05 133.56 +90.58 +210.7
11HyliionHld 2.73 .80 2.39 +1.58 +193.6
12PerimtrSol 33 13.84 3.88 13.28 +8.68 +188.7
13akaBrndsH 33.73 7.09 22.99 +14.94 +185.6
14TutorPerini 30.99 7.83 25.92 +16.82 +184.8
15GatosSilvr 20.31 5.42 18.55 +12.01 +183.6
16Argan 41 138.00 43.44 132.04 +85.25 +182.2
17BancoMacro 6 82.16 24.41 78.23 +49.53 +172.6
18SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 26.31 +16.65 +172.4
19Dingdong 4.19 1.07 4.00 +2.50 +166.7
20BBVAArgnt 14.45 7.05 13.77 +8.41 +156.9
21EndeavSilvg 5.67 1.42 5.04 +3.07 +155.8
22GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
23HippoHldg 25.49 7.75 22.17 +13.05 +143.1
24PalantirTc 45.14 15.66 41.56 +24.39 +142.1
25ZIMIntgShip 26.20 9.08 23.79 +13.92 +141.0
26RushStr 11.59 3.56 10.82 +6.33 +141.0
27CangInc 2.66 .96 2.44 +1.42 +139.2
28Brinker 30 107.15 37.25 102.71 +59.53 +137.9
29SeaLtd 101.93 34.35 94.05 +53.55 +132.2
30VertivHldg 116.41 44.31 109.29 +61.26 +127.5
31ProUltSemi 170.13 48.17 123.81 +69.39 +127.5
32TexPacLands
62 1174.10 467.62 1166.00+651.84 +126.8
33Valhi 38.41 12.12 34.05 +18.86 +124.2
34GpoSuprviell 8 9.40 3.33 9.10 +5.04 +124.1
35IAMGoldg 6.37 2.23 5.54 +3.01 +119.0
36LufaxHoldg 4.15 .85 2.68 +1.44 +116.1
37GEVernovan 303.71 119.00 301.66+161.66 +115.5
38Coherent 106.50 40.12 92.44 +48.91 +112.4
39HimsHersHl 25.74 8.09 18.83 +9.93 +111.6
40CarpenterTch 69 166.67 58.87 149.50 +78.70 +111.2
41Cinemark 53 31.09 13.19 29.75 +15.66 +111.1
42EMCORGp 39 456.76 209.31 446.07+230.64 +107.1
43TenetHlthcre 36 171.20 73.21 155.02 +79.45 +105.1
44SpotifyTch 397.20 185.37 385.10+197.19 +104.9
45GannettCo 5.93 1.95 4.69 +2.39 +103.9
46PhxNwMed 4.15 1.20 2.77 +1.41 +103.7
47AmHlthcaren 27.21 12.63 26.60 +13.38 +101.2
48TorEcofn3wt .22 .04 .18 +.09 +100.0
49PropGuruGp 6.65 3.59 6.63 +3.29 + 98.5
50CoeurMining 7.72 2.42 6.44 +3.18 + 97.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BanyanAcwt .49 .01 .02 .35 94.6
2GinkgoBiowt .15 .01 .01 .10 94.3
3B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 9.30—139.70 93.8
4PinstrpHldg 12.00 .56 .73 —10.17 93.3
5FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 91.3
6Holleywt .55 .05 .05 .50 90.7
7StemInc 3.100 .30 .38 3.50 90.3
8GinkgoBiors 68.80 5.26 7.62 —59.98 88.7
9SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
10MetaData 6.90 .55 .61 4.26 87.5
11MultiPlan 1.46 .17 .19 1.25 86.9
12Chegg 11.47 1.48 1.60 9.76 85.9
13SpiritAirl 16.85 1.40 2.40 —13.99 85.4
14SOSLtd 5.27 .50 .75 3.85 83.7
15Express 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
16AllurionTc 3.95 .55 .71 3.03 80.9
17BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .02 .08 80.0
18SoloBrandA 6.23 1.08 1.25 4.91 79.7
19agilonhlth 13.28 2.36 2.55 —10.00 79.7
20SESAIwt .19 .02 .04 .14 79.2
21GCTSemic 13.76 2.26 2.31 8.25 78.1
22NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
23BeyondInc 37.10 6.06 6.41 —21.28 76.9
24CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
25BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
26AmpriusTch 5.29 .61 1.35 3.94 74.5
27NevroCorp 21.74 4.38 5.51 —16.01 74.4
28SESAI 1.92 .47 .47 1.36 74.2
29ProNatGass 40.70 7.42 7.47 —20.97 73.7
30NerdyA 3.60 .73 .90 2.53 73.6
31Medifast 2 70.58 17.07 18.38 —48.84 72.7
32VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
33ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
34AshfordHT 2.08 .52 .56 1.38 71.3
35OfferpadSl 10.22 2.57 3.01 7.24 70.6
36SiteCentrsrs 10 64.44 15.89 15.95 —38.32 70.6
37RCFAcqwt .10 .02 .02 .04 70.0
38AzulSA 4 9.44 2.02 2.91 6.78 70.0
39PSQHldngwt 1.20 .16 .25 .57 69.5
40Wolfspeed 43 44.77 7.28 13.31 —30.20 69.4
41NuSkinEnt 34 20.75 5.95 6.19 —13.23 68.1
42DanimerSc 4 .70 .29 .33 .69 67.9
43DirxMexBll 37.44 11.66 12.01 —23.07 65.8
44LionElectric 61 1.99 .53 .61 1.16 65.5
45Stoneridge 19.67 6.76 6.99 —12.58 64.3
46NineEnrgySv 3.26 .75 .96 1.72 64.2
47Coursera 20.73 6.29 6.95 —12.42 64.1
48SequansCom 2.97 .34 1.03 1.80 63.6
49NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
50Eventbrite 9.20 2.51 3.20 5.16 61.7
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

