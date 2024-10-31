UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BMTechwt
|.54
|.01
|.46
|+.43
|+1252.9
|2AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|3LairdSuper
|8.45
|.71
|7.20
|+6.29
|+691.2
|4AustinGold
|3.19
|.62
|2.77
|+2.03
|+274.3
|5PerspTherrs
|19.05
|3.80
|11.81
|+7.81
|+195.3
|6IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|7IdahoStrRs
|18.35
|5.66
|16.04
|+9.71
|+153.4
|8USAntimony
|.82
|.17
|.62
|+.37
|+149.4
|9AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.56
|.44
|1.30
|+.78
|+148.1
|10MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|2.78
|+1.61
|+137.6
|11BMTech
|4.86
|1.45
|4.74
|+2.69
|+131.2
|12BKTechnol
|29.94
|11.06
|27.99
|+15.76
|+128.9
|13Electromed
|52
|23.38
|9.81
|23.25
|+12.34
|+113.1
|14FlexibleSolu
|16
|4.16
|1.63
|4.00
|+2.09
|+109.4
|15SatixfyComm
|.82
|.60
|.75
|+.39
|+109.2
|16CentrusEngy
|33
|108.74
|33.51
|103.81
|+49.40
|+
|90.8
|17iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|2.59
|+1.22
|+
|89.1
|18NewGoldg
|3.25
|1.09
|2.75
|+1.29
|+
|88.4
|19GalianoGld
|7
|2.00
|.80
|1.71
|+.77
|+
|81.9
|20SilvrcupMet
|33
|5.32
|2.22
|4.69
|+2.06
|+
|78.3
|21PowerREIT
|1
|2.75
|.40
|1.10
|+.45
|+
|69.2
|22EspeyMfg
|17
|32.90
|17.97
|31.30
|+12.60
|+
|67.4
|23MAGSilverg
|18.27
|8.20
|17.09
|+6.68
|+
|64.2
|24StrwbryFlds
|12.90
|6.56
|12.66
|+4.95
|+
|64.1
|25DecisPtSyst
|10.23
|5.68
|10.23
|+3.97
|+
|63.3
|26TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.23
|+.83
|+
|59.3
|27RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.52
|+.19
|+
|57.9
|28WidePoint
|3
|4.55
|1.83
|3.66
|+1.34
|+
|57.8
|29SilvCrMetl
|11.91
|7.38
|10.17
|+3.62
|+
|55.3
|30TrilogyMetl
|.71
|.25
|.63
|+.20
|+
|45.8
|31VistaGold
|.83
|.32
|.65
|+.20
|+
|43.8
|32SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.38
|.69
|1.01
|+.30
|+
|41.5
|33ArisMing
|5.16
|3.63
|4.65
|+1.36
|+
|41.3
|34NanoViricid
|3.59
|1.01
|1.43
|+.41
|+
|40.2
|35IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.39
|+.11
|+
|39.3
|36Ashford
|5.00
|1.91
|4.97
|+1.29
|+
|35.1
|37BitNileHlpfD
|33.69
|12.50
|22.58
|+5.58
|+
|32.8
|38AmShared
|45
|4.60
|2.37
|3.14
|+.76
|+
|32.0
|39UnivSecInst
|5
|2.35
|1.11
|2.19
|+.53
|+
|31.9
|40ZedgeIncn
|5.18
|2.20
|3.08
|+.73
|+
|31.1
|41ImperOilg
|11
|80.17
|54.58
|74.48
|+17.29
|+
|30.2
|42ParkNatl
|22
|190.84
|123.08
|172.78
|+39.92
|+
|30.0
|43MexcoEngy
|19
|16.52
|9.02
|11.75
|+2.62
|+
|28.7
|44IncOpporRI
|25
|19.00
|13.11
|16.97
|+3.57
|+
|26.6
|45RennFund
|2.24
|1.52
|2.16
|+.45
|+
|26.3
|46EvansBncp
|11
|41.18
|24.07
|39.82
|+8.29
|+
|26.3
|47Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|8.38
|+1.73
|+
|26.0
|48NoDynMing
|.46
|.23
|.41
|+.08
|+
|26.0
|49NtlHlthcare
|40
|138.49
|87.03
|116.03
|+23.61
|+
|25.5
|50GencorInds
|19
|24.88
|15.24
|19.92
|+3.78
|+
|23.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|1.41
|2.41—760697.59
|—
|100.0
|2Oragenics
|7.74
|.28
|.31
|—
|5.32
|—
|94.5
|3LoopMedia
|.100
|.05
|.08
|—
|.92
|—
|92.0
|4NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|.36
|.72
|—
|6.28
|—
|89.8
|5CatheterPrrs
|8.40
|.31
|.49
|—
|3.51
|—
|87.8
|6AEONBioph
|17.17
|.64
|.92
|—
|6.28
|—
|87.3
|7Northann
|1.64
|.15
|.19
|—
|1.30
|—
|87.0
|8TherivBiolrs
|7.15
|1.24
|1.46
|—
|9.29
|—
|86.4
|9ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|10SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.11
|.20
|—
|.93
|—
|82.7
|11BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|1.62
|1.82
|—
|8.16
|—
|81.8
|12ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.64
|—
|1.75
|—
|73.3
|13AltisrceAsst
|1
|5.69
|1.05
|1.25
|—
|2.89
|—
|69.8
|14AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|15PalatinTch
|5.65
|.68
|1.24
|—
|2.74
|—
|68.8
|16Cel-Sci
|3.08
|.88
|.89
|—
|1.83
|—
|67.3
|17GoldResource
|.71
|.12
|.12
|—
|.25
|—
|67.0
|18PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.61
|.67
|—
|1.12
|—
|62.6
|19FOXOTchrs
|.54
|.13
|.13
|—
|.19
|—
|59.1
|20BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.07
|2.18
|—
|2.52
|—
|53.6
|21PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.18
|2.30
|—
|2.60
|—
|53.1
|22EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.06
|5.18
|—
|5.81
|—
|52.9
|23KnowLabs
|.92
|.18
|.24
|—
|.27
|—
|52.8
|24OceanPwr
|.57
|.12
|.15
|—
|.17
|—
|52.5
|25XtantMed
|55
|1.31
|.51
|.55
|—
|.58
|—
|51.7
|26cbdMD
|1.34
|.43
|.51
|—
|.53
|—
|51.0
|27Castellum
|.40
|.12
|.15
|—
|.15
|—
|50.3
|28GeeGroupInc
|4
|.51
|.23
|.25
|—
|.25
|—
|50.0
|29inTestCorp
|7
|14.35
|6.28
|7.17
|—
|6.43
|—
|47.3
|30IssuerDirect
|11
|19.03
|7.61
|9.72
|—
|8.41
|—
|46.4
|31Globalstar
|2.13
|1.00
|1.05
|—
|.89
|—
|45.9
|32SouthlndHld
|6.16
|2.82
|2.90
|—
|2.26
|—
|43.8
|33Inuvo
|.57
|.23
|.24
|—
|.19
|—
|43.8
|34AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|35InfuSystem
|10.58
|5.74
|6.19
|—
|4.35
|—
|41.3
|36AIMImmu
|.62
|.21
|.26
|—
|.18
|—
|40.9
|37Network1Tech
|4
|2.25
|1.24
|1.30
|—
|.88
|—
|40.4
|38i80Gold
|1.81
|.76
|1.05
|—
|.71
|—
|40.3
|39AMCONDis
|8
|209.44
|118.25
|120.04
|—74.96
|—
|38.4
|40EONResc
|2.69
|.81
|1.25
|—
|.78
|—
|38.4
|41SachemCap
|5
|4.64
|2.22
|2.35
|—
|1.39
|—
|37.2
|42RetractblTch
|1
|1.34
|.71
|.72
|—
|.39
|—
|35.0
|43ProtalixBio
|23
|1.85
|.82
|1.17
|—
|.61
|—
|34.3
|44MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.63
|—
|.32
|—
|33.9
|45FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.47
|1.77
|—
|.79
|—
|30.9
|46BattalionOil
|9.66
|2.48
|6.70
|—
|2.91
|—
|30.3
|47GoldenMin
|1
|.79
|.21
|.37
|—
|.15
|—
|28.8
|48ArmataPhr
|4.48
|2.10
|2.31
|—
|.93
|—
|28.7
|49MobileInfr
|4.23
|2.48
|2.89
|—
|1.16
|—
|28.6
|50Southlndwt
|.53
|.19
|.30
|—
|.12
|—
|28.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.