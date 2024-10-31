Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BMTechwt .54 .01 .46 +.43 +1252.9
2AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
3LairdSuper 8.45 .71 7.20 +6.29 +691.2
4AustinGold 3.19 .62 2.77 +2.03 +274.3
5PerspTherrs 19.05 3.80 11.81 +7.81 +195.3
6IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
7IdahoStrRs 18.35 5.66 16.04 +9.71 +153.4
8USAntimony .82 .17 .62 +.37 +149.4
9AvinoSlv&Gg 1.56 .44 1.30 +.78 +148.1
10MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 2.78 +1.61 +137.6
11BMTech 4.86 1.45 4.74 +2.69 +131.2
12BKTechnol 29.94 11.06 27.99 +15.76 +128.9
13Electromed 52 23.38 9.81 23.25 +12.34 +113.1
14FlexibleSolu 16 4.16 1.63 4.00 +2.09 +109.4
15SatixfyComm .82 .60 .75 +.39 +109.2
16CentrusEngy 33 108.74 33.51 103.81 +49.40 + 90.8
17iBiors 4.98 1.02 2.59 +1.22 + 89.1
18NewGoldg 3.25 1.09 2.75 +1.29 + 88.4
19GalianoGld 7 2.00 .80 1.71 +.77 + 81.9
20SilvrcupMet 33 5.32 2.22 4.69 +2.06 + 78.3
21PowerREIT 1 2.75 .40 1.10 +.45 + 69.2
22EspeyMfg 17 32.90 17.97 31.30 +12.60 + 67.4
23MAGSilverg 18.27 8.20 17.09 +6.68 + 64.2
24StrwbryFlds 12.90 6.56 12.66 +4.95 + 64.1
25DecisPtSyst 10.23 5.68 10.23 +3.97 + 63.3
26TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.23 +.83 + 59.3
27RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .52 +.19 + 57.9
28WidePoint 3 4.55 1.83 3.66 +1.34 + 57.8
29SilvCrMetl 11.91 7.38 10.17 +3.62 + 55.3
30TrilogyMetl .71 .25 .63 +.20 + 45.8
31VistaGold .83 .32 .65 +.20 + 43.8
32SupDrillPdts 34 1.38 .69 1.01 +.30 + 41.5
33ArisMing 5.16 3.63 4.65 +1.36 + 41.3
34NanoViricid 3.59 1.01 1.43 +.41 + 40.2
35IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .39 +.11 + 39.3
36Ashford 5.00 1.91 4.97 +1.29 + 35.1
37BitNileHlpfD 33.69 12.50 22.58 +5.58 + 32.8
38AmShared 45 4.60 2.37 3.14 +.76 + 32.0
39UnivSecInst 5 2.35 1.11 2.19 +.53 + 31.9
40ZedgeIncn 5.18 2.20 3.08 +.73 + 31.1
41ImperOilg 11 80.17 54.58 74.48 +17.29 + 30.2
42ParkNatl 22 190.84 123.08 172.78 +39.92 + 30.0
43MexcoEngy 19 16.52 9.02 11.75 +2.62 + 28.7
44IncOpporRI 25 19.00 13.11 16.97 +3.57 + 26.6
45RennFund 2.24 1.52 2.16 +.45 + 26.3
46EvansBncp 11 41.18 24.07 39.82 +8.29 + 26.3
47Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 8.38 +1.73 + 26.0
48NoDynMing .46 .23 .41 +.08 + 26.0
49NtlHlthcare 40 138.49 87.03 116.03 +23.61 + 25.5
50GencorInds 19 24.88 15.24 19.92 +3.78 + 23.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 1.41 2.41—760697.59 100.0
2Oragenics 7.74 .28 .31 5.32 94.5
3LoopMedia .100 .05 .08 .92 92.0
4NovBayPhrs 3.45 .36 .72 6.28 89.8
5CatheterPrrs 8.40 .31 .49 3.51 87.8
6AEONBioph 17.17 .64 .92 6.28 87.3
7Northann 1.64 .15 .19 1.30 87.0
8TherivBiolrs 7.15 1.24 1.46 9.29 86.4
9ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
10SignDaySprn 1.53 .11 .20 .93 82.7
11BettrChoicrs 10.66 1.62 1.82 8.16 81.8
12ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .64 1.75 73.3
13AltisrceAsst 1 5.69 1.05 1.25 2.89 69.8
14AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
15PalatinTch 5.65 .68 1.24 2.74 68.8
16Cel-Sci 3.08 .88 .89 1.83 67.3
17GoldResource .71 .12 .12 .25 67.0
18PineapplFinl 2.14 .61 .67 1.12 62.6
19FOXOTchrs .54 .13 .13 .19 59.1
20BirksGroup 4.80 2.07 2.18 2.52 53.6
21PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.18 2.30 2.60 53.1
22EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.06 5.18 5.81 52.9
23KnowLabs .92 .18 .24 .27 52.8
24OceanPwr .57 .12 .15 .17 52.5
25XtantMed 55 1.31 .51 .55 .58 51.7
26cbdMD 1.34 .43 .51 .53 51.0
27Castellum .40 .12 .15 .15 50.3
28GeeGroupInc 4 .51 .23 .25 .25 50.0
29inTestCorp 7 14.35 6.28 7.17 6.43 47.3
30IssuerDirect 11 19.03 7.61 9.72 8.41 46.4
31Globalstar 2.13 1.00 1.05 .89 45.9
32SouthlndHld 6.16 2.82 2.90 2.26 43.8
33Inuvo .57 .23 .24 .19 43.8
34AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
35InfuSystem 10.58 5.74 6.19 4.35 41.3
36AIMImmu .62 .21 .26 .18 40.9
37Network1Tech 4 2.25 1.24 1.30 .88 40.4
38i80Gold 1.81 .76 1.05 .71 40.3
39AMCONDis 8 209.44 118.25 120.04 —74.96 38.4
40EONResc 2.69 .81 1.25 .78 38.4
41SachemCap 5 4.64 2.22 2.35 1.39 37.2
42RetractblTch 1 1.34 .71 .72 .39 35.0
43ProtalixBio 23 1.85 .82 1.17 .61 34.3
44MoviMage 1.44 .42 .63 .32 33.9
45FrankStProp 2.72 1.47 1.77 .79 30.9
46BattalionOil 9.66 2.48 6.70 2.91 30.3
47GoldenMin 1 .79 .21 .37 .15 28.8
48ArmataPhr 4.48 2.10 2.31 .93 28.7
49MobileInfr 4.23 2.48 2.89 1.16 28.6
50Southlndwt .53 .19 .30 .12 28.6
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

