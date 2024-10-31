Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 6:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1TrillerGrwt .45 .01 .20 +.19 +3233.3
2BrghtMinds 79.02 .93 46.80 +45.37 +3172.7
3GeneDxA 89.11 2.47 81.69 +78.94 +2870.5
4FitellCorp 39.89 .88 32.12 +30.59 +1999.3
5Biofronterwt .23 .01 .19 +.18 +1800.0
6SezzleInc 235.96 16.23 214.66+194.14 +946.1
7DognssIntArs 58.50 2.90 53.02 +47.93 +941.7
8LongbrdPh 59.79 15.64 59.72 +53.69 +890.4
9bioAffinitywt 2.90 .05 .78 +.70 +809.3
10ChansonIntA 15.55 1.10 10.67 +9.45 +774.6
11MonoparThrs 38.50 1.55 14.57 +12.87 +757.1
12GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .03 +.02 +733.3
13BoneBiolwt 70.44 2.87 32.24 +28.32 +722.4
14CoreSci2wt 14.60 1.15 13.26 +11.62 +708.5
15Inseegors 20.67 1.62 16.84 +14.64 +665.5
16EcoWvPwr 12.39 1.01 8.95 +7.71 +621.8
17SummitTher 33.89 11.76 18.59 +15.98 +612.3
18RootIncA 118.15 7.22 68.39 +57.91 +552.6
19CoreScientwt 8.89 .76 7.78 +6.58 +548.3
20LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
21PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
22NextNavwt 4.66 .73 4.47 +3.75 +520.8
23Palladynepf .27 .01 .03 +.03 +520.0
24Nexalin 4.05 .25 2.49 +2.09 +514.8
25SoundHnd 5.98 .23 1.86 +1.53 +456.9
26Rezolute 6.10 .90 5.48 +4.49 +451.9
27EVgoIncwt 1.99 .12 1.52 +1.24 +435.2
28FreightCarlf 22 15.06 2.40 14.36 +11.66 +431.9
29AlliancEntA 4.99 .81 4.88 +3.95 +425.9
30AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .22 +.17 +424.4
31Trumpwt 44.83 5.01 26.98 +21.79 +419.8
32JanuxTher 65.60 7.79 53.99 +43.26 +403.2
33CorvusPhr 9.19 1.30 8.84 +7.08 +402.3
34Kingstone 12.41 1.97 10.62 +8.49 +398.6
35AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
36ESGLHldwt .02 .00 .02 +.02 +375.0
37AvidityBios 50.78 8.86 42.26 +33.21 +367.0
38Wang&Leeh 4.20 .44 3.31 +2.60 +362.9
39DaveIncA 63.50 7.73 38.56 +30.18 +359.9
40ALT5Sig 5.26 .50 2.48 +1.93 +346.8
41CuriStreamA 3.00 .45 2.41 +1.87 +346.3
42Ads-Tecwt 3.65 .65 3.53 +2.72 +338.0
43PureCyclewt 5.70 .70 4.99 +3.85 +337.7
44ClovrHlth 4.71 .61 4.12 +3.17 +332.8
45Q32Biors 53.79 10.10 47.23 +36.29 +331.6
46OxbridgeRewt .21 .02 .15 +.11 +326.5
47ApplovinA 174.46 37.40 169.39+129.54 +325.1
48InstilBiors 92.00 7.28 31.77 +24.15 +316.9
49CapricrThh 23.40 3.52 20.10 +15.21 +311.0
50Harrow 59.23 9.13 45.06 +33.86 +302.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Cemtrexrs 345.60 .27 .27—300.33 99.9
2MullenAutors 1495.00 2.04 2.05—1426.95 99.9
3CNSPhrmrs 65.00 .10 .11 —63.39 99.8
4Volconrs 787.50 .73 .80—444.70 99.8
5ADiTxrs 253.60 .51 .56—264.65 99.8
6IntractvStrrs 47.60 .08 .09 —34.31 99.7
7SurgePayswt 4.49 .00 .01 2.09 99.6
8Allarityrs 334.20 1.26 1.40—329.20 99.6
9SunshBiors 582.00 2.42 2.82—541.18 99.5
10LuxUrban 6.88 .03 .04 5.93 99.3
11SMXSecArs 53.25 .34 .38 —52.87 99.3
12CERoThera 12.80 .07 .09 —10.91 99.2
13Expion360rs 544.00 2.09 4.24—534.76 99.2
14InspirVetArs 50.00 .23 .28 —34.22 99.2
15Pineapplers 480.00 3.90 3.94—440.06 99.1
16BlujayDiars 9.76 .08 .09 9.67 99.1
17PortageBiors 23.01 2.21 5.68—579.32 99.0
18XTIAerosprs 8.00 .05 .06 5.54 99.0
19TonixPhrs 14.08 .12 .15 —12.75 98.9
20MaxeonSlrTrs 735.00 4.98 9.23—707.78 98.7
21ZapataCmpn 15.50 .06 .08 5.62 98.6
22AplDNAScrs 14.40 .17 .18 —12.16 98.5
23SiyatMobrs 90.90 .76 1.16 —74.62 98.5
24Zoomcarrs 761.00 5.40 6.14—362.86 98.3
25HubCybrwt .29 .00 .01 .30 98.3
26FreightTcrs 97.00 1.45 1.60 —82.40 98.1
27ConduitPhr 5.29 .09 .09 4.46 98.0
28C3isIncrs 68.50 1.08 1.18 —51.82 97.8
29MicroAlgors 25.48 .19 .21 8.91 97.7
30VisionMarirs 155.25 2.69 3.36—143.79 97.7
31GRIBiors 65.00 .30 .88 —34.16 97.5
32BanzaiIntlrs 177.50 2.28 2.44 —91.56 97.4
33MarinusPh 11.26 .26 .30 —10.57 97.2
34DigitlBrnd 12.80 .10 .10 3.17 96.8
35ElevaiLabsn 3.89 .06 .06 1.77 96.8
36BeneficntArs 40.80 1.11 1.26 —37.62 96.8
37NewHorAirA 12.15 .24 .28 8.04 96.6
38AptevoThhrs 10.80 .14 .27 7.69 96.6
39MicroCloudrs 1968.00 2.40 2.49 —68.51 96.5
40VCIGlbl 2.26 .07 .08 2.18 96.4
41AscentSolrrs 91.00 2.25 3.19 —83.81 96.3
42PrestoAuto .74 .02 .02 .51 96.2
43HyzonMotrrs 45.00 1.66 1.74 —43.01 96.1
44Akandars 28.40 .71 .72 —16.92 95.9
45SiNtxTchrs 85.20 2.74 3.14 —73.06 95.9
46TCBioPhrs 33.50 1.12 1.32 —30.38 95.8
472Urs 37.20 1.05 1.58 —35.32 95.7
48BlueStarrs 8.70 .26 .31 6.89 95.7
49CrwnElectrs 90.00 .80 .96 —21.24 95.7
50Cingulaters 106.80 1.80 4.04 —87.76 95.6
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

