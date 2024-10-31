UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1TrillerGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.20
|+.19
|+3233.3
|2BrghtMinds
|79.02
|.93
|46.80
|+45.37
|+3172.7
|3GeneDxA
|89.11
|2.47
|81.69
|+78.94
|+2870.5
|4FitellCorp
|39.89
|.88
|32.12
|+30.59
|+1999.3
|5Biofronterwt
|.23
|.01
|.19
|+.18
|+1800.0
|6SezzleInc
|235.96
|16.23
|214.66+194.14
|+946.1
|7DognssIntArs
|58.50
|2.90
|53.02
|+47.93
|+941.7
|8LongbrdPh
|59.79
|15.64
|59.72
|+53.69
|+890.4
|9bioAffinitywt
|2.90
|.05
|.78
|+.70
|+809.3
|10ChansonIntA
|15.55
|1.10
|10.67
|+9.45
|+774.6
|11MonoparThrs
|38.50
|1.55
|14.57
|+12.87
|+757.1
|12GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+733.3
|13BoneBiolwt
|70.44
|2.87
|32.24
|+28.32
|+722.4
|14CoreSci2wt
|14.60
|1.15
|13.26
|+11.62
|+708.5
|15Inseegors
|20.67
|1.62
|16.84
|+14.64
|+665.5
|16EcoWvPwr
|12.39
|1.01
|8.95
|+7.71
|+621.8
|17SummitTher
|33.89
|11.76
|18.59
|+15.98
|+612.3
|18RootIncA
|118.15
|7.22
|68.39
|+57.91
|+552.6
|19CoreScientwt
|8.89
|.76
|7.78
|+6.58
|+548.3
|20LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|21PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|22NextNavwt
|4.66
|.73
|4.47
|+3.75
|+520.8
|23Palladynepf
|.27
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+520.0
|24Nexalin
|4.05
|.25
|2.49
|+2.09
|+514.8
|25SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|1.86
|+1.53
|+456.9
|26Rezolute
|6.10
|.90
|5.48
|+4.49
|+451.9
|27EVgoIncwt
|1.99
|.12
|1.52
|+1.24
|+435.2
|28FreightCarlf
|22
|15.06
|2.40
|14.36
|+11.66
|+431.9
|29AlliancEntA
|4.99
|.81
|4.88
|+3.95
|+425.9
|30AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.22
|+.17
|+424.4
|31Trumpwt
|44.83
|5.01
|26.98
|+21.79
|+419.8
|32JanuxTher
|65.60
|7.79
|53.99
|+43.26
|+403.2
|33CorvusPhr
|9.19
|1.30
|8.84
|+7.08
|+402.3
|34Kingstone
|12.41
|1.97
|10.62
|+8.49
|+398.6
|35AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|36ESGLHldwt
|.02
|.00
|.02
|+.02
|+375.0
|37AvidityBios
|50.78
|8.86
|42.26
|+33.21
|+367.0
|38Wang&Leeh
|4.20
|.44
|3.31
|+2.60
|+362.9
|39DaveIncA
|63.50
|7.73
|38.56
|+30.18
|+359.9
|40ALT5Sig
|5.26
|.50
|2.48
|+1.93
|+346.8
|41CuriStreamA
|3.00
|.45
|2.41
|+1.87
|+346.3
|42Ads-Tecwt
|3.65
|.65
|3.53
|+2.72
|+338.0
|43PureCyclewt
|5.70
|.70
|4.99
|+3.85
|+337.7
|44ClovrHlth
|4.71
|.61
|4.12
|+3.17
|+332.8
|45Q32Biors
|53.79
|10.10
|47.23
|+36.29
|+331.6
|46OxbridgeRewt
|.21
|.02
|.15
|+.11
|+326.5
|47ApplovinA
|174.46
|37.40
|169.39+129.54
|+325.1
|48InstilBiors
|92.00
|7.28
|31.77
|+24.15
|+316.9
|49CapricrThh
|23.40
|3.52
|20.10
|+15.21
|+311.0
|50Harrow
|59.23
|9.13
|45.06
|+33.86
|+302.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Cemtrexrs
|345.60
|.27
|.27—300.33
|—
|99.9
|2MullenAutors
|1495.00
|2.04
|2.05—1426.95
|—
|99.9
|3CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|.10
|.11
|—63.39
|—
|99.8
|4Volconrs
|787.50
|.73
|.80—444.70
|—
|99.8
|5ADiTxrs
|253.60
|.51
|.56—264.65
|—
|99.8
|6IntractvStrrs
|47.60
|.08
|.09
|—34.31
|—
|99.7
|7SurgePayswt
|4.49
|.00
|.01
|—
|2.09
|—
|99.6
|8Allarityrs
|334.20
|1.26
|1.40—329.20
|—
|99.6
|9SunshBiors
|582.00
|2.42
|2.82—541.18
|—
|99.5
|10LuxUrban
|6.88
|.03
|.04
|—
|5.93
|—
|99.3
|11SMXSecArs
|53.25
|.34
|.38
|—52.87
|—
|99.3
|12CERoThera
|12.80
|.07
|.09
|—10.91
|—
|99.2
|13Expion360rs
|544.00
|2.09
|4.24—534.76
|—
|99.2
|14InspirVetArs
|50.00
|.23
|.28
|—34.22
|—
|99.2
|15Pineapplers
|480.00
|3.90
|3.94—440.06
|—
|99.1
|16BlujayDiars
|9.76
|.08
|.09
|—
|9.67
|—
|99.1
|17PortageBiors
|23.01
|2.21
|5.68—579.32
|—
|99.0
|18XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.05
|.06
|—
|5.54
|—
|99.0
|19TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.12
|.15
|—12.75
|—
|98.9
|20MaxeonSlrTrs
|735.00
|4.98
|9.23—707.78
|—
|98.7
|21ZapataCmpn
|15.50
|.06
|.08
|—
|5.62
|—
|98.6
|22AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.17
|.18
|—12.16
|—
|98.5
|23SiyatMobrs
|90.90
|.76
|1.16
|—74.62
|—
|98.5
|24Zoomcarrs
|761.00
|5.40
|6.14—362.86
|—
|98.3
|25HubCybrwt
|.29
|.00
|.01
|—
|.30
|—
|98.3
|26FreightTcrs
|97.00
|1.45
|1.60
|—82.40
|—
|98.1
|27ConduitPhr
|5.29
|.09
|.09
|—
|4.46
|—
|98.0
|28C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.08
|1.18
|—51.82
|—
|97.8
|29MicroAlgors
|25.48
|.19
|.21
|—
|8.91
|—
|97.7
|30VisionMarirs
|155.25
|2.69
|3.36—143.79
|—
|97.7
|31GRIBiors
|65.00
|.30
|.88
|—34.16
|—
|97.5
|32BanzaiIntlrs
|177.50
|2.28
|2.44
|—91.56
|—
|97.4
|33MarinusPh
|11.26
|.26
|.30
|—10.57
|—
|97.2
|34DigitlBrnd
|12.80
|.10
|.10
|—
|3.17
|—
|96.8
|35ElevaiLabsn
|3.89
|.06
|.06
|—
|1.77
|—
|96.8
|36BeneficntArs
|40.80
|1.11
|1.26
|—37.62
|—
|96.8
|37NewHorAirA
|12.15
|.24
|.28
|—
|8.04
|—
|96.6
|38AptevoThhrs
|10.80
|.14
|.27
|—
|7.69
|—
|96.6
|39MicroCloudrs
|1968.00
|2.40
|2.49
|—68.51
|—
|96.5
|40VCIGlbl
|2.26
|.07
|.08
|—
|2.18
|—
|96.4
|41AscentSolrrs
|91.00
|2.25
|3.19
|—83.81
|—
|96.3
|42PrestoAuto
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.51
|—
|96.2
|43HyzonMotrrs
|45.00
|1.66
|1.74
|—43.01
|—
|96.1
|44Akandars
|28.40
|.71
|.72
|—16.92
|—
|95.9
|45SiNtxTchrs
|85.20
|2.74
|3.14
|—73.06
|—
|95.9
|46TCBioPhrs
|33.50
|1.12
|1.32
|—30.38
|—
|95.8
|472Urs
|37.20
|1.05
|1.58
|—35.32
|—
|95.7
|48BlueStarrs
|8.70
|.26
|.31
|—
|6.89
|—
|95.7
|49CrwnElectrs
|90.00
|.80
|.96
|—21.24
|—
|95.7
|50Cingulaters
|106.80
|1.80
|4.04
|—87.76
|—
|95.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.