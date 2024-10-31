Upbound Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.9 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

