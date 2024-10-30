Universal Stainless: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 30, 2024, 6:54 AM

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period.

