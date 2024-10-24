Universal Health Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Thursday reported…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $258.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHS

