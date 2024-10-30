Universal Display: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $161.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.4 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million.

