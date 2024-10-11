Unity Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported net income of $10.9 million…

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported net income of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

The Clinton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

