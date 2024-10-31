Uniti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had funds from operations of $92.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.9 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, posted revenue of $292.2 million in the period.

Uniti expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.32 to $1.39 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNIT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.