UnitedHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $6.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.02 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $100.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.51 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.50 to $27.75 per share.

