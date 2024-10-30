United Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $309.1 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.18 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $748.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $717.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

