United Rentals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $708 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $10.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $11.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.49 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.3 billion.

