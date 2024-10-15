United: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $965 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $965 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.76 billion.

