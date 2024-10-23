United Community Banks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $47.1…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $47.1 million.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $384.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $244.5 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

