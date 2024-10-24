Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.67…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.67 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $2.75 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $6.09 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.