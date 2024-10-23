UniFirst: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.6 million in its…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $44.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $639.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.5 million, or $7.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $6.79 to $7.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion.

