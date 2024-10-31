Uber: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.61 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.61 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $11.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.