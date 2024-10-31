U.S. Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $119 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on X at https://www.zacks.com/ap/X

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.