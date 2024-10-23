Tyler Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $75.9 million.…

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $543.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $546.4 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.47 to $9.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion.

