TTM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $616.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $650 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

