TSMC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of $1.94.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $23.5 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.72 billion.

