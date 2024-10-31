Troopers fatally shoot the driver of a vehicle carjacked outside Washington

TRIANGLE, Va. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle carjacked in Maryland was fatally shot by police in Virginia following…

TRIANGLE, Va. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle carjacked in Maryland was fatally shot by police in Virginia following a pursuit, authorities said.

The driver refused multiple commands and made “abrupt furtive movements with his hands” before being shot Wednesday night, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The driver, whose identity was not immediately released, was declared dead at the scene. Police did not state whether any weapons were found.

The chase along I-95 ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Virginia State Police vehicle south of Washington, causing it to overturn, The Washington Post reported.

A male passenger in the carjacked vehicle was injured and flown to a hospital for surgery, police said. A second passenger who was not injured was taken into custody.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were shutdown for hours, causing a 6-mile (10-kilometer) backup that affected the Thursday morning commute.

Four troopers involved in the shooting were put on administrative leave, as is customary during an investigation, police said.

