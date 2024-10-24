Tronox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $804 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.7 million.

