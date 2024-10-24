Tri Pointe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $111.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.18.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

