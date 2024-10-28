Trex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $40.6 million. On…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $40.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $233.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.