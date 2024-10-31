Tree.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a loss of $58 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a loss of $58 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $260.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $231 million to $241 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $880 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

