Travere: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.4 million.

