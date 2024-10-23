Travelzoo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.2 million. On a…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.2 million.

