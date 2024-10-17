Travelers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $5.42. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $5.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.85 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.68 billion.

