TransUnion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $68 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $3.93 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.18 billion.

