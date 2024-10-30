Transocean: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $494 million in…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $494 million in its third quarter.

The Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $948 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.2 million.

