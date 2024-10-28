TransMedics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.2 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $445 million.

