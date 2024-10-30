Trane Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $772 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $772 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.23 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $11.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.