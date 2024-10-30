Tradeweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $113.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $113.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $448.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $448.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $449.2 million.

